New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kraft Heinz was hit with a consumer class action Monday in New York Southern District Court over its 'Capri-Sun' brand 100 percent apple juice. The complaint, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the product is advertised as containing no 'added sugar' and no 'artificial colors, flavors or preservatives,' when it in fact contains citric acid, an artificial ingredient which serves multiple preservative functions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00007, Forbes v. Kraft Heinz Foods Company.