New Suit - Employment

Best Buy was hit with an employment lawsuit in Colorado District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he was wrongfully terminated while following Best Buy's alleged 7-day COVID-19 quarantine policy after becoming ill around December 2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01574, Forbes v. Best Buy Co. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Corey Curtis Forbes

defendants

Best Buy Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination