Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Larzelere, Picou, Wells, Simpson & Lonero on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust Financial subsidiary Associated Industries Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Voorhies Law Firm and Edwards & Stevens on behalf of Forbes Farms Properties LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-02641, Forbes Farms Properties, LLC v. Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 12:08 PM