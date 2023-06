New Suit - Patent

Volkswagen and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by BC Law Group on behalf of Foras Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00314, Foras Technologies Ltd. v. Volkswagen AG et al.

Automotive

June 28, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Foras Technologies Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Bc Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Volkswagen AG

Aptiv PLC

Valeo SA

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims