New Suit - Patent

Denso, a Japanese auto parts supplier, and Toyota Motor North America Inc. were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by the BC Law Group on behalf of Foras Technologies Ltd., asserts three patents pertaining to lockstep technology. The court action contends that certain Denso components used in Toyota-branded vehicles, including radar sensors and electronic control units, infringe upon the patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00150, Foras Technologies Ltd. v. Toyota Motor North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 05, 2023, 1:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Foras Technologies Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Bc Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Denso Corporation

Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims