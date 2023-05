New Suit - Patent

Kia Motors was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the BC Law Group on behalf of Foras Technologies, alleges that lane-changing radar assistance technology in certain Kia models infringes the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00219, Foras Technologies Ltd. v. Kia Corp. et al.

Automotive

May 18, 2023, 2:53 PM

Foras Technologies Ltd.

Bc Law Group, P.C.

Kia America, Inc.

Kia Corporation

