New Suit - Patent

BMW Group, the German luxury automobile maker, and Robert Bosch GmbH were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the BC Law Group on behalf of Foras Technologies Ltd., asserts a patent for a system and method for providing firmware recoverable lockstep protection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00386, Foras Technologies Ltd. v. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG et al.

Automotive

May 19, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Foras Technologies Ltd.

Bc Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims