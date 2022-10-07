New Suit - Trade Secrets

Locke Lord filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Fora Financial Holdings. The suit pursues claims against New York Tribeca Group for allegedly soliciting and attempting to steal Fora Financial’s customers by improperly removing and misappropriating Fora's confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08539, Fora Financial Holdings, LLC v. New York Tribeca Group, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 07, 2022, 5:37 AM