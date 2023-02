New Suit - Trade Secrets

Locke Lord filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Fora Financial Holdings. The suit targets Dream Data Services and Alan Tunit for allegedly selling Fora's customer contact information and other confidential data to competitors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00780, Fora Financial Holdings, LLC v. Dream Data Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 10, 2023, 2:23 PM