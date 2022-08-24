For Trump Org CFO, a Hostile Manhattan Jury Pool Was a Key D...

News From Law.com

Nick Gravante of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft says he would have loved to mount a trial defense for his client, Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. But Gravante advised Weisselberg to take a plea deal last week in the Manhattan DA's investigation into the former president's business dealings. "The jury pool in Manhattan would have been a very, very bad jury pool for anyone who has been working for Donald Trump for 50 years," Gravante said.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 24, 2022, 7:30 AM