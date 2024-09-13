For Troutman Pepper and Ballard Spahr, the Path to Growth Po...

News From Law.com

With the confirmation of two mergers in the past week, Troutman Pepper Hamilton & Sanders and Ballard Spahr are expanding beyond their Philadelphia roots into Texas and the pacific northwest.Troutman Pepper and Locke Lord held their partnership vote regarding their long-awaited merger, which passed with flying colors on Sept. 5, and Ballard Spahr announced its own unanimous partnership vote to merge with pacific northwest firm Lane Powell on Sept. 9. But the question remains: why are these two firms with historical roots in the northeast looking to other regions for further growth?

Legal Services - Large Law

September 13, 2024, 3:25 PM