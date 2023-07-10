For Staff in Big Law, Supporting Too Many Lawyers Can Be Qui...

News From Law.com

In an era marked by large group moves in Big Law and widespread mobility, integrating laterals has become a larger responsibility for law firms, and firms are leaning more on professional staff to help laterals adjust to their new offices. But how well law firms integrate their laterals still varies widely, consultants and recruiters say, and as firms continue to grow, so does the challenge of onboarding, getting new lawyers acclimated and supporting business professionals in the task.

July 10, 2023, 5:00 AM

