For Law Firms Seeking Work From the State of New Jersey, the...

Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin has announced that, as of Nov. 1, a new version of "Outside Counsel Guidelines" will go into effect. The guidelines, last updated in 2015, address topics such as ridesharing expenses and updated ethics principles. The department will issue several new "Requests for Qualifications for Outside Counsel." A new online application tool will be used for RFQs, which will be the subject of an Oct. 11 training webinar. On Sept. 14, officials will host a Zoom meeting to review the initiatives.

Government

September 09, 2022, 11:29 AM