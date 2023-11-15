For Haynes Boone Partner, Mentoring is a Life-Long Passion |...

News From Law.com

Mentoring young lawyers and law students has been a career-long passion for Haynes Boone partner Sakina Rasheed Foster, and in recognition of her volunteerism she was awarded Trailblazer of the Year by the State Bar of Texas. Foster, 45, was recognized at the state bar's 31st Annual Texas Minority Counsel Program convention in Houston, Oct. 26, along with recipients of awards for Rising Star, Corporate Counsel of the Year and Lifetime Achievement. Foster is a transactional law attorney of South Asian descent and a practicing attorney since 2004. Foster's clients are commonly on the borrower side of complex commercial agreements and she handles transactions across a diverse number of industry categories. Foster said she was nominated for the award by The Podium, a Dallas-Fort Worth based nonprofit organization for Asian American women lawyers.

