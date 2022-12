News From Law.com

Big Law firms have generally stuck to the associate bonus template set by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Baker McKenzie. But several firms have also announced special premiums for particularly high-performing lawyers, which some analysts say is generally a "feel-good" move reserved for a very select pool of people who managed to bill high hours despite a drop-off in demand this year.

Legal Services

December 06, 2022, 4:00 AM