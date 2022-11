News From Law.com

One of the most prominent players in cryptocurrency trading, FTX's bankruptcy last week has given a black eye to an industry already regarded with suspicion for its lack of oversight. But for lawyers preparing to enter appearances for investor-clients in litigation and bankruptcy proceedings said the cryptocurrency market's regulatory vacuum makes now a moment to influence the rules that will govern the decentralized asset class.

Cryptocurrency

November 14, 2022, 4:00 AM