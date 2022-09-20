For 15 Minutes, Engineers Accused of Taking Trade Secrets Wi...

News From Law.com

Ten Archer Aviation employees who used to work at flying taxi competitor Wisk Aero will get a look, albeit a brief one, at Wisk Aero's alleged trade secrets. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III affirmed Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu's apparently first-of-its-kind order allowing the discovery. Archer argued, and the judges agreed, that the former Wisk employees are in the best position to know how closely Wisk guarded the alleged trade secrets, and whether the information originated with Wisk or some other source.

Transportation & Logistics

September 20, 2022, 11:22 AM