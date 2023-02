Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sherman & Howard on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ting Fiber and Tucows Inc. to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Preeo Silverman Green & Egle on behalf of Foothills Commercial Builders. The case is 1:23-cv-00319, Foothills Commercial Builders v. Ting Internet a/k/a A Ting Internet, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 03, 2023, 2:16 PM