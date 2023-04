New Suit - Personal Injury

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Hilton-owned Embassy Suites Management LLC and coffee shop K Brew LLC were hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Spicer Rudstrom PLLC on behalf of Wendy Foote and John Foote. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00120, Foote et al v. Kana Hotels, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 05, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

John Foote

Wendy Foote

Spicer Rudstrom, PLLC

defendants

Embassy Suites Management, LLC

Park Hotels and Resorts, Inc.

K Brew, LLC

Kana Hotels, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims