Who Got The Work

Scott A. Resnik of Katten Muchin Rosenman has entered an appearance for Mr. Gs MyMy and 1810 LLC in a pending trademark infringement and misappropriation lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 16 in New Jersey District Court by Leason Ellis LLP on behalf the estate of late civil rights activist Russell Graddy, takes aim at Mr. Gs MYMY, which bought the real estate previously used by Graddy, also known to the Paterson community as 'Mr. G,' to operate its own diner after the original diner had been closed by the Graddy family. The suit accuses the defendant of misappropriating Graddy's nickname and likeness in order to operate a 'counterfeit' diner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:24-cv-08513, Food Service Solutions LLC et al v. Mr. Gs Mymy LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 29, 2024, 8:21 AM

Plaintiffs

1810, LLC

Estate of Russell Graddy

Estate Of Russell Graddy

Food Service Solutions LLC

Food Service Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Leason Ellis LLP

Defendants

John Doe(s) 1-10

John Doe(S) 1-10

Mr. Gs Mymy LLC

Mr. Gs Mymy LLC

defendant counsels

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims