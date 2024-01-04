Who Got The Work

Daniel T. Fenske and Britt M. Miller of Mayer Brown and Julian R. Ellis Jr. and Richard B. Benenson of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck have entered appearances for the Big Ten Conference in a pending antitrust class action related to the NCAA's bylaw that prohibits student-athletes from receiving 'pay in any form' for the labor that they provide. The case, filed Nov. 20 in Colorado District Court by Olson Grimsley Kawanabe Hinchcliff & Murray and Korein Tillery LLC, contends that the defendants 'operate as a cartel that fixes wages' by prohibiting athletes from obtaining compensation for their participation in competitive games. According to the suit, the combined power five conferences have signed contracts that will pay them more than $20 billion to broadcast their games on television. The suit further contends that the athletes are entitled to antitrust damages for their contributory efforts in maintaining and increasing television revenue. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney, is 1:23-cv-03076, Fontenot v. National Collegiate Athletic Association et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 04, 2024, 10:21 AM

