Who Got The Work

Allstate Indemnity Company has turned to attorneys Michele Trowbridge Barreca and Matthew Simmons of Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Nov. 3 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Voorhies Law Firm on behalf of Jeanne Fontenot and Mike Fontenot. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry, is 2:22-cv-04371, Fontenot et al v. Allstate Indemnity Company.