New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of more than 75 Louisiana residents. The court case, brought by McClenny Moseley & Associates, asserts that each of the plaintiffs had property insurance policies issued by the defendant and that State Farm has failed to fairly pay claims for damage caused by Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02663, Fontenot et al.