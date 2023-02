Who Got The Work

Rebecca Stark of Dentons has entered an appearance for Playmakar Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Dec. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Mizrahi Kroub, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:22-cv-10843, Fontanez v. Playmakar, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 06, 2023, 4:25 AM