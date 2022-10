Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain, to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of race and sexual orientation, was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of D Tahu Fontaine. The case is 2:22-cv-05866, Fontaine v. Trader Joe's Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 04, 2022, 1:55 PM