New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court targeting Tire Kingdom and TBC Corp. The complaint, brought on behalf of Elijah Fonseca, alleges wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00637, Fonseca v. TBC Retail Group, Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 10, 2022, 2:49 PM