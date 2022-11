New Suit - Employment

Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, and other defendants were sued Monday in California Central District Court over alleged sexual orientation-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Slater, Slater & Schulman on behalf of Oscar Fonseca. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08300, Fonseca v. Performance Food Groups, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 14, 2022, 5:08 PM