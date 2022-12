New Suit - Employment

BJ's Wholesale Club was sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged age, gender and sexual orientation-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Gallardo Law Office on behalf of Idania Fonseca. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-24236, Fonseca v. Bj's Wholesale Club Inc.

Wholesalers

December 28, 2022, 6:45 PM