Keating, Muething & Klekamp filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Fondel Chemicals Ltd. The suit takes aim at Cremer Erzkontor for allegedly causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages due to delayed and cancelled orders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00319, Fondel Chemicals Limited v. Cremer Erzkontor N.A., Inc. f/k/a Possehl Erzkontor N.A., Inc.

May 25, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Fondel Chemicals Limited

Plaintiffs

Keating, Muething & Klekamp

defendants

Cremer Erzkontor N.A., Inc. f/k/a Possehl Erzkontor N.A., Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract