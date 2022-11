Who Got The Work

Jason L. Holliday and Kevin A. Nelson of Dinsmore & Shohl have entered appearances for J. Nicholas Barth in a pending tax lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 5 in West Virginia Southern District Court by pro se plaintiff Jay Folse. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger, is 2:22-cv-00435, Folse v. Kanawha County Commission et al.

Government

November 19, 2022, 12:01 PM