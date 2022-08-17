Following Trend, Porter Hedges Moves to Dual Managing Partne...

News From Law.com

Following a long study of the firm's succession plan, Porter Hedges' longtime managing partner Rob Reedy is now sharing the job and responsibilities of leading the firm with corporate partner James Cowen, who has spent his career at the firm.In June, the firm's partners elected Reedy as co-managing partner for external affairs and Cowen as co-managing partner for administrative affairs. Reedy and Cowen said the transition of leadership actually started during the first quarter of the year and is ongoing.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

August 17, 2022, 5:22 PM