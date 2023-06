News From Law.com

Incumbent Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz may have fended off her opponents in Tuesday's Democratic primary with an overwhelming majority of votes, but she is set to have a second round with one of those challengers in the November general election. Unofficial tallies from the New York City Board of Elections on Wednesday show Katz pulling in more than 70% of the vote, while opponents George Grasso and Devian Daniels each received just over 14%.

New York

June 28, 2023, 4:00 PM

