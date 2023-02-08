Following Mass Exit, Lewis Brisbois Restocks Cyber Practice ...

News From Law.com

After Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith lost 32 attorneys to Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, trimming its data privacy practice to just cyber litigators and adjacent practitioners, the firm is restocking the incident-response side of the unit with six lawyers from Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker. Robert Walker, the former co-chair of Wilson Elser's cybersecurity and data privacy practice, has taken the reins as chair of the equivalent practice at Lewis Brisbois after former chair Sean Hoar led the 32-lawyer group to Constangy Brooks in January.

Cybersecurity

February 08, 2023, 11:07 AM