Following a report by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission finding one Fulton County judge had acted unethically in previous cases, the judge has withdrawn from his role as special master in a contentious unlawful eviction case in which the plaintiff's attorney has alleged "rampant bias" on the part of the court.

June 23, 2023, 1:54 PM

