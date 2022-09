Who Got The Work

Walter McInnis, C. Charles Townsend and Bryan T. Brown of Akerman have stepped in to represent NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 22 in Texas Western District Court by A Newark Firm on behalf of Leslie Follansbee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:22-cv-00736, Follansbee v. NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing.

Real Estate

September 05, 2022, 7:12 AM