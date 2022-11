Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against law firm McCully & Gardner and Shawn McCully to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Beckett Law Firm on behalf of Blanca Folgar and Jesus Folgar. The case is 2:22-cv-01628, Folgar et al v. McCully & Gardner PLLC et al.

Washington

November 14, 2022, 8:05 PM