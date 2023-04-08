Who Got The Work

Karla Del Pozo García of Dentons has entered an appearance for Taylor Promotional Products Inc. in a pending digital accessibility lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 22 in New York Western District Court by Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, is 1:23-cv-00167, Foley v. Taylor Promotional Products, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 08, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Ian Foley

Plaintiffs

Nye Stirling Hale, Miller & Sweet, LLP

defendants

Taylor Promotional Products, Inc.

Taylor Promotional Products, Inc. dba Amsterdam Printing

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA