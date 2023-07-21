Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have entered appearances for energy storage company Stem Inc. and certain executives and directors in a pending securities class action. The action was filed July 10 in California Northern District Court by Girard Sharp, the Malmfeldt Law Group and the Schall Law Firm. According to the complaint, the defendants falsely claimed that all of Stem’s revenue was attributable to the company’s Athena artificial intelligence platform for managing energy storage and touted a flagship partnership with an energy developer without disclosing that Stem itself had funded the partnership. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:23-cv-03424, Foley v. Stem, Inc. et al.

