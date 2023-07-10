New Suit - Securities Class Action

Girard Sharp; Malmfeldt Law Group; and the Schall Law Firm filed a securities class action Monday in California Northern District Court against Star Peak Energy Transition Corp., a provider of energy storage systems, and certain executives and directors. The complaint accuses the defendants of misleading investors about the sales performance of the company’s ‘Athena’ artificial intelligence system for managing energy storage, as well as other financial data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03424, Foley v. Stem, Inc. et al.

Energy

July 10, 2023, 4:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Sam Foley

Plaintiffs

Girard Sharp

defendants

Adam E. Daley

Alec Litowitz

C. Park Shaper

Desire Rogers

Eric Scheyer

John Carrington

Michael C. Morgan

Michael D. Wilds

Stem, Inc.

William Bush

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws