Girard Sharp; Malmfeldt Law Group; and the Schall Law Firm filed a securities class action Monday in California Northern District Court against Star Peak Energy Transition Corp., a provider of energy storage systems, and certain executives and directors. The complaint accuses the defendants of misleading investors about the sales performance of the company’s ‘Athena’ artificial intelligence system for managing energy storage, as well as other financial data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03424, Foley v. Stem, Inc. et al.
Energy
July 10, 2023, 4:35 PM