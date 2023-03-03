Who Got The Work

Karla S. Del Pozo Garcia of Dentons has entered an appearance for Murray A. Percival Co. in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 17 in New York Western District Court by Nye Stirling Hale, Miller & Sweet on behalf of Ian Foley, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., is 1:23-cv-00038, Foley v. Murray A. Percival Co.

Internet & Social Media

March 03, 2023, 6:26 AM