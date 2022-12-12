Who Got The Work

John S. Ho of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Bon Tool Company in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 28 in New York Western District Court by Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet on behalf of Ian Foley, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., is 1:22-cv-00813, Foley v. Bon Tool Company.

Internet & Social Media

December 12, 2022, 4:16 PM