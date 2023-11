News From Law.com

Foley Hoag has sued New York employment Jeffrey Liddle to collect on $871,000 in unpaid legal fees after Liddle allegedly failed to pay for legal work related to the Chapter 7 bankruptcy of his law firm, Liddle & Robinson. The suit, filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on Monday, claims Liddle stopped paying his lawyers shortly after his Chapter 11 bankruptcy was converted to Chapter 7.

