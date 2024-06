News From Law.com

As lateral moves continue in Texas, Foley & Lardner added a pair of litigators from Jackson Walker working in sports, entertainment, media and technology, and a finance lawyer from Jones Walker who formerly was controller for the City of Houston.Jackson Walker litigators Trey McDonald of Houston and James McFall of Dallas joined Foley on Monday.

June 17, 2024, 9:09 AM

