New Suit - Anti-Terrorism Act

Families of victims who were tortured, raped and killed by ISIS and al-Nusra filed a lawsuit against Lafarge, the world's largest cement manufacturer, on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The plaintiffs seek damages based on Lafarge's history of bribing the terrorist groups in order to keep its cement factory running in Syria. In Oct. 2022, Lafarge agreed to pay $777 million in a criminal plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, marking the first time that a company has pled guilty in the United States to aiding terrorism. The suit was filed by Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick and Sparacino PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05691, Foley et al. v. Lafarge S.A. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 27, 2023, 6:35 PM

