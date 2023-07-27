New Suit - Anti-Terrorism Act

Families of victims who were tortured, raped and killed by ISIS and al-Nusra filed a lawsuit against Lafarge, the world's largest cement manufacturer, on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The plaintiffs seek damages based on Lafarge's history of bribing the terrorist groups in order to keep its cement factory running in Syria. In Oct. 2022, Lafarge agreed to pay $777 million in a criminal plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, marking the first time that a company has pled guilty in the United States to aiding terrorism. The suit was filed by Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick and Sparacino PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05691, Foley et al. v. Lafarge S.A. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 27, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

A.M.

Addie Johnson

Aldene Lee

Ali Madina

Arthur Sotloff

Ashley Wheeler

Beth Rosen

C.G.

Crystal Johnson

D.W.

Diane Foley

Elisa Johnson

Eric Mueller

Frederick Cardin

Hayley Simpkin

Heather Harbour-Quackenbush

Henry Black

J.S.

Jennifer Johnson

Jerrod Spicer

Jo-Anne Johnson

John E Foley

John Johnson

John W Foley

Karen Black

Kathryn Simpson

L.M.

Lauranna Eifert

Lauren Sotloff

Mark Foley

Marsha Mueller

Matthew Schrier

Megan Spicer

Michael Foley

Michelle Black

Nathan Spicer

Nathan Stallter

Nellie Cardin

Pollyanna Dhanani

Rachel Quackenbush

Richard Mueller, II

Richshama Johnson

Ryan Galdes

Scotty Quackenbush

Shirley Sotloff

Tanner Spicer

Tatira Wade

Tatsiana Neudakh

Vincent Cardin

W.A.S.

W.C.S.

William Raak

Zachariah Wheeler

Zakery Spicer

Plaintiffs

Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick

defendants

Lafarge Cement Holding Limited

Lafarge Cement Syria S.A.

Lafarge S.A.

nature of claim: 890/