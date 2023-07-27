New Suit - Anti-Terrorism Act
Families of victims who were tortured, raped and killed by ISIS and al-Nusra filed a lawsuit against Lafarge, the world's largest cement manufacturer, on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The plaintiffs seek damages based on Lafarge's history of bribing the terrorist groups in order to keep its cement factory running in Syria. In Oct. 2022, Lafarge agreed to pay $777 million in a criminal plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, marking the first time that a company has pled guilty in the United States to aiding terrorism. The suit was filed by Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick and Sparacino PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05691, Foley et al. v. Lafarge S.A. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 27, 2023, 6:35 PM
Plaintiffs
- A.M.
- Addie Johnson
- Aldene Lee
- Ali Madina
- Arthur Sotloff
- Ashley Wheeler
- Beth Rosen
- C.G.
- Crystal Johnson
- D.W.
- Diane Foley
- Elisa Johnson
- Eric Mueller
- Frederick Cardin
- Hayley Simpkin
- Heather Harbour-Quackenbush
- Henry Black
- J.S.
- Jennifer Johnson
- Jerrod Spicer
- Jo-Anne Johnson
- John E Foley
- John Johnson
- John W Foley
- Karen Black
- Kathryn Simpson
- L.M.
- Lauranna Eifert
- Lauren Sotloff
- Mark Foley
- Marsha Mueller
- Matthew Schrier
- Megan Spicer
- Michael Foley
- Michelle Black
- Nathan Spicer
- Nathan Stallter
- Nellie Cardin
- Pollyanna Dhanani
- Rachel Quackenbush
- Richard Mueller, II
- Richshama Johnson
- Ryan Galdes
- Scotty Quackenbush
- Shirley Sotloff
- Tanner Spicer
- Tatira Wade
- Tatsiana Neudakh
- Vincent Cardin
- W.A.S.
- W.C.S.
- William Raak
- Zachariah Wheeler
- Zakery Spicer
- Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick
defendants
- Lafarge Cement Holding Limited
- Lafarge Cement Syria S.A.
- Lafarge S.A.
nature of claim: 890/