Foley & Lardner announced its acquisition of two corporate cross-border partners hailing from Hughes Hubbard & Reed. Ruben Diaz and Federico Goudie are joining the firm Monday after spending years working together at Hughes Hubbard on mostly Latin American transactional work. The pair say they jumped ship because of the ability to scale at Foley.

May 22, 2023, 10:00 AM

