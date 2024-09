News From Law.com

The Milwaukee Brewers' chief operating officer, Marti Wronski, announced this week that Foley & Lardner partner Elizabeth Haas will replace her as general counsel. Haas—who's worked at the Am Law 100 firm for 18 years, the last decade as a partner—also will have the title senior vice president.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 10, 2024, 12:15 PM