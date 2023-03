News From Law.com

Foley & Lardner posted 5.4% higher revenue in 2022 and profits per equity partner improved by 2.5%, as the Wisconsin-founded firm focused on sectors of the economy identified in its strategic plan — energy, manufacturing, life sciences and health care, and innovative technology. "We are really seeing that take hold. We had strong increases in revenue," said Daljit Doogal, the firm's Detroit-based chairman and chief executive officer.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 30, 2023, 3:11 PM

nature of claim: /