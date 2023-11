News From Law.com

Foley & Lardner on Wednesday dropped its lawsuit against a well-known legal recruiting agency, whom Foley said owed back a fee for placing a partner who left the firm in less than three months after starting, a recent court filing shows. The case's discontinuance comes one month after the Am Law 50 firm filed a complaint against New York-based recruiting agency Mark Bruce International in New York State Supreme Court.

November 06, 2023, 4:35 PM

