Foley & Lardner has expanded its national real estate team with a four-lawyer Husch Blackwell group in Texas that brings a practice concentrated in Texas and California. The team includes Tyler Johnson and Sadie Fitzpatrick, both in Dallas; Kevin Garland in Houston, and Alexandra Jashinsky in Austin. On Monday, Johnson, Fitzpatrick and Garland joined Foley & Lardner as partners, and Jashinsky as of counsel.

September 18, 2023, 10:00 AM

