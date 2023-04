Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jessica Molligan on behalf of Kevin Foland. The case is 3:23-cv-00468, Foland v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 01, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Foland

defendants

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

U.S. Bank, N.A.

Does 1-10

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract